Beyoncé And Other Celebrities React To Mexico City Earthquake

A huge earthquake in Mexico City has left more than 200 people dead, according to The New York Times. The quake measured 7.1 at its epicenter and the aftermath resulted in buildings collapsing, including a elementary school. Officials say at least 21 kids died after the school fell. Deaths have been recorded in the states of Morelos and Puebla along with Mexico City.

Since news of the quake hit on Tuesday, many celebrities have came out to send their thoughts and prayers. Beyoncé posted on Instagram sending her prayers to Mexico and Puerto Rico — which was recently hit by Hurricane Maria.

Other celebrities gave their voice to the tragedy in Mexico.

My heart goes out to the people of Mexico today. So much damage being done all around the world. Pray without ceasing. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 19, 2017

Praying for everyone in Mexico City. So devastated. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 20, 2017

"Sometimes the way is fire through which the tiger leaps, a perfect circle." – Valerie Mejer Caso, Mexico City poet. Strength to all. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pALJbhek8s — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 19, 2017

🙏🏻 and ❤️ to Mexico. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) September 20, 2017

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico: https://t.co/4ey05HBiQv pic.twitter.com/mUPTClkXh5 — COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017

My ❤️ absolutely breaks for u Mexico & everyone affected by these recent natural disasters. You're in my thoughts & prayers. 😢 — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) September 20, 2017

God bless the people of Mexico City. — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) September 19, 2017

Devastated. Our hearts are with you Mexico City ♥️🇲🇽 — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 19, 2017

Groups and organizations that are accepting donations for relief in Mexico include UNICEF Mexico, Save The Children Mexico, and Mexico City-based Project Paz.

