ESPN recently did a story breaking down a few top NBA players’ take home pay after Uncle Sam, the NBA and some others get through with them. It’s still a whole lot of money, just not as much as we would think.

The tax man plays no games. 👀 (via ESPN) A post shared by Warriors Talk (@warriorstalk) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Even though LeBron James isn’t the highest paid in the league($33+ million), he takes home the most of any player($16.7 +million).

