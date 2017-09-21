DJ Khaled To Host BET Hip Hop Awards For 2nd Year In A Row

Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – BET is all in with DJ Khaled. The network is bringing back the affable Hip Hop personality to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for the second year in a row.

“I am so excited to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for a second year,” Khaled said in a press release. “This is such an iconic show that highlights the hustle of Hip Hop artists in the industry. It is a huge honor to be a part of a night that pays homage to some of the greatest talent of our generation and I’m looking forward to the amazing performances and tributes. You know I’ll be bringing the cloth talk and the keys – Hip Hop Awards 2017 is going to be major!”

