Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko’s Baby Shower Still On Amid Sex Tape Scandal

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish aren’t letting a little extortion stop them from living their best lives.

According to TMZ, the comedian and his pregnant wife are still planning on having their super expensive baby shower in the midst of Kev’s sex tape extortion drama. Documents show that the Harts plan on dropping serious cash for the ‘Lion King’ themed shower on Oct. 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. The venue is set to be decked out in leopard print and safari animals pics, along with a Hart family photo “with a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way.”

Guests can sample exotic foods and dress up like tribal warriors at Kev and Eniko’s “Experience Bar” during the shower. They also get to play a Lion King game show similar to “The Price Is Right” where guests can win prizes. As for the bill, the exclusive baby shower will reportedly cost them $117,855 — which includes $1,500 for a chimp in a diaper.

At least it’s cheaper than being extorted for eight figures over a sex tape. The FBI is still on the case to find the people behind the extortion plot.