Jordan Peele Is Gearing Up For A Nazi Killer Series

The creative mind behind Get Out strikes again with another provocative concept. Instead of a horror movie were White people are the villains, Jordan Peele will have his protagonists take on Nazis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele will executive produce a drama called The Hunt. Inspired by true events, the show will take place in 1970s America and it’ll follow a diverse group of Nazi hunters on a quest for revenge and justice. They’ll be tracking and killing hundreds of Nazis who, with the unconscionable help of the U.S. government, escaped justice and settled into American society.

Sonar Entertainment is set to produce the potential series along with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. David Weil is attached to write the script and executive produce along with Peele. As of now, no network is attached yet, but sources say several folks are interested.

Sources also say the idea started circling around especially after the white power and neo-Nazi protests in Charlottesville, Va that resulted in a death and various injuries. Peele’s concept is sure to stir some controversy and conversation at best.

