This Hip Hop Legend Is Selling His Beloved Sneaker Collection

Dame Dash was spending M’s and popping tags before most rappers today were even born to speak about it about.

As a sneakerhead, most of the Roc-A-Fell co-founder’s cash went to his super fly kicks. But these days, Dame is more interested in making money than being the flyesrt dude on the block. According to Sole Collector, the hip hop legend has partnered with longtime seller Shoezeum to sell his sneaker collection on Ebay.

The shoes mostly range in sizes 9.5 to 10.5 and most are in brand new condition. The collection includes some most popping kicks from back when Dame was pretty much running the music industry and a few altruistic classics, including Nike SB Dunk staples, samples from Dash’s Pro-Keds days, and Shell Toe Adidas.

Whatever it takes to have revenue coming in from every which way, Dame will do it — and his new Ebay sneaker hustle may turn out to be a goldmine.

Interested in killing the shoe game like Dame? Check out the full shoe collection here.