Tiny Claps Back At Wendy Williams Over Her T.I. Diss

Tiny wants nothing more than to be removed from the narrative that is Wendy Williams versus T.I.

You may recall that earlier this month, Tip took to social media to comment on the morning show host’s viral bikini pic and she retaliated by commenting on his wife Tiny’s alleged plastic surgery. Wendy suggested that Tip is just mad at her shocking bikini body because she didn’t “buy a new behind” like Tiny.

But Tiny isn’t here for the unnecessary shade. During an interview with V-103 on Thursday, the Xscape singer said of the drama, “I have nothing to do with it, but just leave me out of it. Leave me out of it.” As for whether or not T.I. wears lifts like Wendy insinuated, she says, “I’ve never seen a man wear lifts, ever. No, the man doesn’t really care about being tall. He is who he is. I’ve been with the man for 16 years. They must be hiding them from me. He think he the man. He don’t care if he’s this height or this height.”

Ironically enough, Tiny is scheduled to appear on the Wendy Williams Show on Friday, so when asked if she’ll discuss the beef during her upcoming appearance, she said, “As long as she says it in a tactful way, everything going to go smoothly. We get along pretty well. You know, we go way back from her radio days, so you know.”

Tip has yet to comment on Wendy’s shade about Tiny, but it’s no surprise that Tiny rode for her estranged husband —we’ve seen her do it for 16 years. Tiny’s upcoming appearance on the Wendy Williams Show should be an interesting one.