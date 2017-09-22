Suge Knight Hints Tupac May Still Be Alive, Again

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – Suge Knight will once again revisit his long-held view that Tupac may still be alive when FOX airs its investigative crime special Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? this Sunday (September 24).

In an exclusive clip obtained by TMZ, hosts Ice-T and Soledad O’Brien speak to Suge Knight over the phone from the Los Angeles County Jail, where he is currently incarcerated. During the brief exchange, Knight questions how Tupac’s health deteriorated so quickly in hospital, claiming to have been “laughing and joking” with him after the infamous shootout in Las Vegas in September of 1996.

“When Pac died, if he really did [laughs], you know?” Knight says before O’Brien interjects.

“If he really died? What do you mean by that?” she asks.

