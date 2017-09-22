Yikes! Woman Claims Her Twins Were Stillborn After Usher Allegedly Gave Her Herpes

Just when you thought things were finally starting to die down with Usher‘s herpes accusations, matters took another drastic turn for the worse.

According to reports, the woman who filed a lawsuit against the singer, claiming that he gave her herpes, now claims her babies were stillborn because of the STD. The woman reportedly contracted the sexually transmitted disease after she and Usher had sex at least twice.

She later became pregnant and gave birth to the stillborn twins, now claiming that her children’s deaths were a direct result of the herpes diagnosis. But Usher won’t let his legacy be tarnished without a fight. His attorney, Zia Modabber, told TMZ, “Usher will defend himself vigorously in court against these opportunistic claims and we will not comment further on private legal matters.”

The news comes just after a woman name Laura Helm, who filed a suit against the singer as Jane Doe, came forward with her identity and the man who sued Usher as John Doe revealed that he hooked up with the singer at a Korean Spa.

Usher has denied every claim made against him so far, even though the new court documents say he refused to take an STD test. The singer really does have it bad now.