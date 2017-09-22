Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna


Congrats? Sources say Kylie Jenner may be expecting her first child with her boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott.

The two started sharing the news with their friends earlier this month, according to TMZ, who also says the Kardashian sibling may be carrying a girl.

TMZ reports: If they are punking their friends with repeated pregnancy proclamations, it’s super weird … especially in light of the photo (above) which Kylie herself just posted on Snapchat. It’s also interesting … Kylie’s been posting old pics of herself on Instagram and current shots from the chest up.

SEE ALSO: Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos

Outside of being known for her family ties, Kylie Jenner’s also been in the news for the past few years for her long-term relationship with Tyga. When that ended, she and Travis Scott began dating in April.

Explore more and peep the photos below.

Latest News:

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

30 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos