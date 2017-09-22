Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant With First Child

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna 17 photos Launch gallery Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna 1. Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Source:Getty 1 of 17 2. I’m worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oak Source:Instagram 2 of 17 3. Flips hair Source:Instagram 3 of 17 4. 😛 Source:Instagram 4 of 17 5. Oh, hey. Source:Instagram 5 of 17 6. Loungin’. Source:Instagram 6 of 17 7. #Milf Source:Instagram 7 of 17 8. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol. Source:Instagram 8 of 17 9. Fashun. Source:Instagram 9 of 17 10. 👀 Source:Instagram 10 of 17 11. 💯 Source:Instagram 11 of 17 12. ☀️☀️☀️ Source:Instagram 12 of 17 13. Look down 💋 Source:Instagram 13 of 17 14. the basic workout attire Source:Instagram 14 of 17 15. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow ! Source:Instagram 15 of 17 16. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrown Source:Instagram 16 of 17 17. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️ Source:Instagram 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Congrats? Sources say Kylie Jenner may be expecting her first child with her boyfriend and rapper, Travis Scott

The two started sharing the news with their friends earlier this month, according to TMZ, who also says the Kardashian sibling may be carrying a girl.

TMZ reports: If they are punking their friends with repeated pregnancy proclamations, it’s super weird … especially in light of the photo (above) which Kylie herself just posted on Snapchat. It’s also interesting … Kylie’s been posting old pics of herself on Instagram and current shots from the chest up.

Outside of being known for her family ties, Kylie Jenner’s also been in the news for the past few years for her long-term relationship with Tyga. When that ended, she and Travis Scott began dating in April.

Explore more and peep the photos below.

