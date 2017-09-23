Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is just too precious!

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who is almost one-month-old, is winning over the world one Instagram picture at a time.

On her own verified social media page, her Daddy Alexis Ohanian posted this adorable picture of her and a sleeping Serena Williams. The caption reads: “Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. “Come on!”

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!"

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Love! (And we can totally understand how Serena must be feeling finally getting to take a nap! The newborn struggle is real!)

Daddy Alexis also posted this one up of his other sleeping angel.

“Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She’s clearly dreaming up all the startups she’ll start…And Grand Slams she’ll win…. And….”

 

And this one too:

 

We just love this family and wish them well! Go Baby Alexis!

RELATED NEWS:

Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her Own Instagram Page

Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos