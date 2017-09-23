Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who is almost one-month-old, is winning over the world one Instagram picture at a time.

On her own verified social media page, her Daddy Alexis Ohanian posted this adorable picture of her and a sleeping Serena Williams. The caption reads: “Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. “Come on!”

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!" A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Love! (And we can totally understand how Serena must be feeling finally getting to take a nap! The newborn struggle is real!)

Daddy Alexis also posted this one up of his other sleeping angel.

“Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She’s clearly dreaming up all the startups she’ll start…And Grand Slams she’ll win…. And….”

Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She's clearly dreaming up all the startups she'll start… And Grand Slams she'll win…. And…. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

And this one too:

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

We just love this family and wish them well! Go Baby Alexis!

RELATED NEWS:

Lil Champ! Serena Williams’ Baby Girl Has Her Own Instagram Page

Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Congrats, Champ: Celebs React To Serena Williams Giving Birth