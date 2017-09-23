Lebron James Calls Donald Trump A “Bum”

Tell us how you really feel Lebron!

Lebron James took to Twitter to express his feeling on President Donald Trump‘s latest antics. In a rally on Friday, Trump called Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who protest the National Anthem by taking a knee “Sons Of Bitches.” During NBA World Champion Golden State Warriors media day, former league MVP Stephen Curry explained how if invited he would not attend the championship visit from at the White House. Trump’s reply?

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

James response?

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A bum. President Twitter Fingers have yet to respond to James’ thoughts but he did explain more of what he thinks about the Anthem protests.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

I wonder which teams and players will attend the White House now?