Keyshia Cole Officially Files for Divorce From Boobie Gibson

Keyshia Cole officially filed for divorce on September 12, 2017 after six years of marriage.
Keyshia is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, and asking that neither side receive spousal support.
via: RhymesWithSnitch
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. Hey, young girl.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Upgrade!Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Grammy goddess in all black.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.Source:Getty 9 of 14
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.Source:Getty 10 of 14
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.Source:Getty 11 of 14
12. Grown Up Keyshia.Source:Getty 12 of 14
13. She can still mix hood & chic.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Now she’s building a brand.Source:Getty 14 of 14
