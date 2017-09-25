Entertainment
Keyshia Cole Officially Files for Divorce From Boobie Gibson

Daniel Gibson & Keyshia Cole

Source: Maury Phillips/WireImage / Getty

Keyshia Cole officially filed for divorce on September 12, 2017 after six years of marriage.

Keyshia is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, and asking that neither side receive spousal support.

via: RhymesWithSnitch

