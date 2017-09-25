J. Cole Rants About Cardi B, The NFL, & Black Buying Power In A Twitter Moment We’ll Never Forget

J. Cole really should tweet more often.
The 4 Your Eyez Only rapper had Twitter on fire this past Sunday when he shared his unadulterated thoughts on the NFL and new hip hop artist to watch, Cardi B. In a short, but much-needed rant that kicked off with Cole asking social media how to make a thread (LOL), the hip hop icon showed Cardi some love for all her hard work as of late, then switched topics and went in on the NFL.
“Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don’t put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat,” Cole tweeted in a moment that took the “Bodak Yellow” rapper by surprise. She returned the love and retweeted Cole, adding “Is this real :’) Son my heart is smiling (smile emoji) Well who am I not to take J cole advice?”
See below:
It was a moment. But J. Cole’s Twitter takeover was far from over. Next, he had a few words for the National Football League following Trump’s disparaging comments about professional football players. At a recent campaign rally in Huntsville, Alabama, #45 addressed ballers like Colin Kaepernick, who’ve repeatedly refused to stand for the national anthem. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired!’” Trump declared in a statement heard ’round the nation.
Would the NFL finally take up for its players (no team would sign Kaepernick after he knelt during the anthem), or use Trump’s call-to-action to blackball more players without cause—and what should fans of the sport do to support players and the Black Lives Matter movement in the meantime? Here were J. Cole’s thoughts:
That sounds like a great place to start, Cole. Kaerpernick paid a very high price for standing up what he believed in—we’re up next.