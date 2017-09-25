Enter To Win a Sony Pictures VIP Studio Tour, Lunch at Sony Pictures + a $1,000 Travel Voucher

Are you excited to see Ellen Page & Nina Dobrev in this psychological thriller?
Check out Flatliners in theaters Sept 29th and Enter To Win a Sony Pictures VIP Experience!
Enter for a chance to win a Sony Pictures VIP Studio Tour, Lunch at Sony Pictures + a $1,000 Travel Voucher!
Click The Link Below For Your Chance To Win
https://app.yomstar.com/ask/A693Gm1Q76Ge7hZT5EyiQ?firstname={first_name}&lastname={last_name}&email={email}&gender={gender}&zipcode={zip_code}
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours