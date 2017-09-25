Is Tamar Quitting Music To Save Her Marriage?

Is this Tamar Braxton’s last album? The youngest Braxton sister is reportedly retiring from music to focus on her marriage. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamar revealed she is dealing with stress in her relationship stemming from her career and the music industry.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she said.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” she added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Tamar is promoting her forthcoming disc Bluebird of Happiness, but says singing is “just my job.”

“When I go home, that’s my home. I always want to keep my home a sanctuary and somewhere safe. Not just for me, but for my husband and my kid.”

Sounds like Tay Tay and Vince are having problems and she’s choosing her marriage over her career, at least for right now.

