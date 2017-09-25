Torrei Hart’s IG Mysteriously Deleted & Car Vandalized Amid Kevin Hart Controversy

After comedian Kevin Hart‘s bombshell IG confession hit the web, his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, spoke out about the alleged sex tape controversy during her press rounds for her new hair line, Heavenly Hart.

She admitted her own relationship was riddled with ‘lies and infidelity,’ and said that if it ‘happened to [her], it can happen again,’ when asked if she believed Kevin cheated on his wife of one year, Eniko Hart.

Shortly after her confession, Torrei faced troubles of her own. According to TMZ, Torrei Hart’s Mercedes-Benz was vandalized over the weekend while she was shooting her new film in LA. According to reports, her windows were smashed in, but nothing was stolen.

To top it off, Torrei also awoke over the weekend to a deleted Instagram profile. Torrei immediately lost 402k followers without explanation.

I had 402 K followers. I know to some people it may just be an IG, but it's not just an IG to me. I talk to my supporters everyday…. — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

And use it as a platform to uplift and inspire people who have gone through hardships in life and thought about giving up. — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

I'm a survivor, and my mission and my love here on this earth is to uplift and inspire. And for some reason I'm being tested. — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

But my mission will continue! I might have to start from the bottom, but that's ok…..because I'm always up for a challenge. #TorreiHart — Torrei Hart✌ (@Torrei_Hart) September 24, 2017

