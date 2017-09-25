Cardi B Hits #1 On Billboard With ‘Bodak Yellow’

It’s official, Cardi B has taken the #1 spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart!

The Bronx spitter has accomplished no minor feet. With “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” she is the first woman rapper in 19 years to top the chart without any assistance from a credited artist. The last women rapper to do this was Ms. Lauryn Hill back in 1998. Lauryn stayed at #1 for two weeks starting with the November 14 debut of “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Cardi is only the fifth woman rapper to lead the Hot 100 chart. After Ms. Hill, Lil’ Kim led the chart in 2001 with Christina Aguilera, Mya and P!nk on “Lady Marmalade.” Shawnna topped the chart in 2003 for her featured verse on Ludacris‘ “Stand Up,” and Iggy Azalea topped the Hot 100 chart with her hit “Fancy” in 2014.

Now that Cardi is reigning at the top, fans are ready to celebrate.

Cardi B going #1 feels like a win for all of us. We did that. I’m singing Bodak Yellow to every Black person I see. pic.twitter.com/sW6LlUJG9J — . (@The__Prototype) September 25, 2017

QUEEN CARDI B JUST HIT #1 IN THE @billboard HOT 100! SHE DID THAT WITH BODAK YELLOW! 😍✨😍✨😍✨😍✨😍✨😍✨😍 — FRANuella deVil 🖤🥀 (@frncissdominc) September 25, 2017

Wow honestly truly I feel blessed to be alive on the day when Cardi B has Bodak Yellow as the number one song in America praise be to god! pic.twitter.com/1nU8nQ32J7 — Shady Fruit (@Snedward10) September 25, 2017

“Bodak Yellow” notably replaced Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” at the top of the charts and of course, some of social media had to be petty.

I'm loving Cardi B knocking Taylor Swift out of the number one spot. I hope it stays that way. This small part of the world feels at peace. — Njeri Simone (@nberry727) September 25, 2017

Bodak Yellow knocking LWYMMD off the top of the Hot 100! Congrats Cardi B #BardiGang #cardib #bodakyellow pic.twitter.com/9C98ErW891 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 25, 2017

Kneeling during the National Anthem? Taylor Swift lost her No. 1 song to Cardi B? White people are SHOOK. — Kelja ✨ (@curlybonekelja) September 25, 2017

Bodak Yellow annoying as fuck but Cardi B for the culture, fuck Taylor Swift! — Forever Precise (@ForeverPrecise) September 25, 2017

Once again, social media has no chill.

Anyways, congrats Cardi B! We can’t wait to watch what’s next.

