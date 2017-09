Ever since Asahd Khalid has touched this planet, he has been the hardest working, and most popular kid we’ve ever seen. He’s put out an album, done multiple award shows and still make it to bed on time.

Well he has taken it to another level. Just shy of this 1st birthday, he spoke his first word. It should be no surprise that that word be, “Daddy.”

Peep the video posted by happy dad, DJ Khaled.

WHEN I HEAR MY SON FIRST WORDS IT PUT TEARS IN MY EYES … MY SON @asahdkhaled I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

My son !!!! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

