Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Is Five Months Pregnant By Travis Scott & The Internet Is Growing Suspicious

Wasn't she still dating Tyga back in April?

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy news has had the Internet in a frenzy all week — but the latest details about her growing seed has brought up a whole new batch of smoking hot tea.

According to TMZ, the 20-year old reality star and her beau Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl together. Sources say that Kylie is around five months pregnant and Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months. But leave it to the Internet to find the holes in a seemingly happy love story.

As one Twitter user pointed out, Kylie split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga for good back in April — which is the exact same month she reportedly began dating Travis Scott and conceived their child. Tyga even joked that he’s the father of the makeup maven’s unborn child when news broke on Friday that she was expecting.

But as the saying goes: men lie, women lie, but the number of months that you’re pregnant tells a story on it’s own. Check out the Internet’s reaction to the Kylie Jenner edition of “Who’s The Daddy?”:

Don’t worry, Kylie. A quick chat with momager Kris Jenner and trip to the Maury show will solve all your problems.

 

kylie jenner

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Continue reading Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos