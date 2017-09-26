BBB: Lonzo Ball’s ZO2 Prime Remix

Lonzo Ball’s $495 sneaker from Big Baller Brand, you know the one’s he barely wore himself? Well they recently got a new makeover BEFORE THEY WERE EVER RELEASED! The ZO2 Prime Remix is now the shoe expected to be released by BBB and it looks pretty good.

The question now is, what about all of those people, including Jay-Z, who pre-ordered the original version? Rumor has it that they can either still receive the original or the remix version. Either way we still can’t justify $500 for a pair of sneaks or an iPhone X for that matter (sips tea).

Check out what Lonzo had to say about the remix!

Also On Hot 96.3: