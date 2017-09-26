Hip Hop Honored In Bronx Museum

Hip Hop is NOT dead! It’s very much alive and its legacy is about to be displayed in its birth place of the Bronx. Universal Hip Hop Museum, which has been four years in the making, is now a reality. Bronx Point is a development that will not only create open space and 600 housing units, it will be the home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum honoring the culture and all of it’s contributors.

The first phase of the development will be completed in 2022. This is definitely something we would love to go see. Would you take a trip?

Also On Hot 96.3: