Rapper Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

Rapper Young Dolph was reportedly shot in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon. Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds but his injuries appear to be non-life threatening for now. According to TMZ, LAPD has already detained one person in connection with the shooting. Dolph is no stranger to violence this year. Back in February his SUV was shot at over 100 times while he was in Charlotte, N.C during CIAA weekend. Blac Youngsta turned himself in for the shooting in May after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Prayers up for Young Dolph

Source: TMZ

