Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby!

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

This comes days after the media reported her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner was also with child.

This will be the first child between Khloé and Thompson, who is 8 years younger than the reality star and welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. Less than a year ago.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Khloé is the third Kardashian-Jenner sibling to currently be expecting a child. (As we all know and don’t care less) Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third baby via a surrogate.)

Black Twitter had a lot to say:

So you expect me to believe that KHLOE

KYLIE

AND KIM

are ALL expecting babies right in time for their 10th anniversary on TV pic.twitter.com/PGtw34Zz3F — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 26, 2017

Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian all pregnant at once? The devil is working hard but Kris Jenner is working harder pic.twitter.com/59VU8l2W8f — justin (@JUSTlNW) September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are all pregnant at the same time?

Kris: I’m getting some more 10 percents! pic.twitter.com/6sJ6jgyLxZ — Common White Girl (@girlhoodposts) September 26, 2017

Y'all expect me to believe that Kim, Kylie and Khloe are all expecting rn? pic.twitter.com/eMk2kAvQHQ — Alexandra Emily (@realAlexandraS) September 26, 2017

Kris Jenner leaking that Kylie and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant the week of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s 10th anniversary is genius. pic.twitter.com/VxkeBsLWDU — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 26, 2017

