TAKING A KNEE: DALLAS SPORTSCASTER SPEAKS OUT!!!

Last Friday, President Donald Trump, spoke in a rally in Alabama and made some very BOLD comments concerning the NFL players who have decided to “Take A Knee” during the National Anthem. These statements sparked dozens of players to join the protest started by Colin Kaepernick & stand in solidarity.

Many have spoken out and shared their feelings on the stance that the NFL players are taking and the affect it’s having on the game and viewer ratings. One man in particular, Dale Hansen a sportscaster from Dallas, summed up the entire situation beautifully.

What are your thoughts on “Taking A Knee”???

