Wendy Williams Keeps It A Hundred On Husband Cheating Rumors

Wendy Williams is no stranger to talking about any and everybody on her talk show. Well now the spotlight’s on her and not in a good way.

DailyMail.com recently released a report saying Wendy’s husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter is cheating on her with a 32-year-old massage therapist. It wasn’t long before Wendy, 53, came front and center during the Hot Topics segment of her show to address the rumors. “It’s weird doing Hot Topics and being a hot topic,” she jokingly started. “You can believe what you want, but I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning, the paparazzi were outside catching me in the cutest négligée…all is well in Hunterville.”

Wendy continued with some strong words. “Don’t believe the hype. And if there was hype, believe me you, I would let you know,” she said.

Finally, she ended on a light note. “And by the way, I’ll be following this story. So I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.” You can watch Wendy give her side below.

Wendy has had issues in her marriage life before. She married Kevin back in 1997 and in 2013, Wendy was honest about her husband’s infidelities shortly after she gave birth to their son Kevin Jr. in 2000. Wendy told Vlad TV, “No I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does.” She continued, “But I love him and he loves me. If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying…At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.”

We’ll watch to see how these recent rumors play out. Hopefully, Wendy was right in her decisions!

