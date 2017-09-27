Here’s How Lil Wayne Changed The Game Of Hip Hop (As Told By Rappers)

Weezy F. Baby, and the F is for “flawlessly” — which is how Wayne has been able to execute the rap game.

No one has done as much for hip hop in such a short amount of time and at such a young age as Lil Wayne. The YMCMB head honcho made it cool to have a strong work ethic and to make your own rules, instead of following the status quo.

From being the king of features to delivering word play that forces you to go back and try to fully grasp what he said — Lil Wayne has definitely made his mark as one of the greatest to ever touch a mic. In honor Tunechi’s 35th birthday, see what some of the most respected names in hip hop have to say about the young GOAT’s influence on rap culture:

2 Chainz

“My n***a, Tunechi. That’s my n***a. If it wasn’t for Tunechi, I wouldn’t be here. If it wasn’t for Lil Dwayne Carter, Tauheed Epps wouldn’t be here right now. I’ve been around a lot of things and so many situations, and it wasn’t for bruh, I wouldn’t be right here right now. Me even being around him, seeing the things you can get from puttin’ words together, it kinda kept me inspired.”

Drake

“Lil Wayne, who is actually responsible for my career has always been a huge influence to me and one of my heroes. Wayne is the reason I’m here.”

Jay-Z

“I think Lil Wayne is extremely talented. I think he’s one of the most talented ones out there.”

Eminem

“I’ve always respected what Wayne does, and Wayne, to me is definitely one of the greatest in the game right now.”

Diddy

“You know a lot of times when you get a lot of hype on cats, they don’t really deliver. The boy really delivered. Lil Wayne is definitely the greatest youngest rapper alive.”

Bun B

“Lil Wayne is not just the biggest rapper, Lil Wayne is the biggest pop star right now. Maybe Susan Boyle is on his level. But when you talk about music, nice times out of ten, Lil Wayne’s name is gonna come into the conversation. I love Wayne, I respect his talent. I’ve watched him grow up.”

Big Sean

“Lil Wayne is somebody who I used to ride to school listening to in my car. You know from Tha Carter to Tha Carter II, to Dedication 1 & 2, to Da Drought, his mixtapes. You know you got that for him as him being a rap legend, somebody who you look up to.”

Chance The Rapper

“[Working with Wayne] is the biggest accomplishment I’ve made today, because Lil Wayne is probably the biggest reason why I’m sitting here right now, rapping and doing what I do. I’m a huge Wayne fan forever.”

Busta Rhymes

“Wayne is one my biggest inspirations, because Wayne’s got a unprecedented work ethic. Wayne’s consistency is unparalleled as well. I don’t really find moments that I feel disappointed in whatever Wayne is doing. I definitely feel like he’s an alien. He doesn’t do shit that seems humane, as far as his ability. That man is one of the gifts to the game.”

Cam’ron

“Wayne’s my man. I’m proud of him, he worked hard. You know with a lot of people, Wayne’s been doing this for years. Wayne had a record deal before I had a record deal, you know what I’m saying? Even though Cash Money been our for 12, 13 years so you know, for him to come up for where he came up. I’m proud of him.”

DMX

“I like him. I love his success. I consider him to be a talented rapper.”