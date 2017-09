After all that we’ve seen Kevin Hart go through over the past month, a new comedy tour is exactly what he needs, and what we want!

Kevin Hart dropped the artwork for his upcoming comedy tour, very appropriately titled, “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.” One thing we know about Hart is that he puts his life stories into his stand ups, so the last month alone should have us rolling on the floor.

New artwork for my upcoming "Irresponsible" tour….Left is for International & the right is for Domestic. This will be my biggest and best tour to date…Mark my words!!! #comedicrockstarshit A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Are you excited for the upcoming Kevin Hart tour?

