The Inbound 2017 marketing conference went down in Boston on Wednesday (September 26) and Twitter blew up when Lady O took the stage to talk music, family and politics.

Here are the highlights from the only First Spouse we acknowledges’ viral talk.

LOL @rgay asked @MichelleObama “Do you miss being in the White House?” and got an immediate “No. Nooope I do not.” in response. — Anil Dash (@anildash) September 27, 2017

"Men I love you, but hang in there for this one … women have watched men sit in a board room and go on and on and on…" @MichelleObama — Alice Chen (@alicefchen) September 27, 2017

"Do you miss being in the white house?"

Michelle Obama: "No. Now, we're breathing for the first time."#INBOUND17@MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/vS97PbLVXS — Constance Sy (@CStarcky) September 27, 2017

.@MichelleObama "Our legacy is not going to be Barack just tweeting in the wind & stirring up trouble. You have to lead w/ grace" #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/Wv0kMSIta8 — Alex Plaxen (@APlaxen) September 27, 2017

We think 12 times before we open our mouthes, "What if it's wrong?"; men don't think that @michelleobama #INBOUND17 — ✨Christine Gritmon✨ (@cgritmon) September 27, 2017

I'm using the term "First Spouse" instead of First Lady b/c I believe we will have a woman president- Yesssss @MichelleObama #inbound17 pic.twitter.com/FR9PZv3ZCL — Jumi (@SrslyJumi) September 27, 2017

"Maybe they're not saying all that much but they're taking up a whooole lot of room." @michelleobama talking to women about men #INBOUND17 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) September 27, 2017

