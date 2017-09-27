Issa Rae & Sanaa Lathan Just Murdered The #ForTheD Challenge

The Internet is filled with such goodness this week. From Beard Game Matters to the latest challenge sweeping social media, celebs can’t help but get in on the #ForTheD*ckChallenge. Erykah Badu set it off and Sanaa Lathan, Issa Rae, Regina Hall followed suit.

Check out the best from the #ForTheD*ckChallenge when you keep scrolling.

Erykah Badu & Michael Blackson

Regina Hall & Issa Rae

We had to do it. For the D challenge with @issarae. #dedickation A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on Sep 26, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Jess Hilarious

Sanaa Lathan

I'm coming for you @morereginahall & @issarae! @gabunion @traceeellisross what u got?! #forthedickchallenge 🙅🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

We can’t wait to see is Tracee Ellis Ross responds to Sanaa’s challenge.

