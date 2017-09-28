Cardi B Talks About Her Aspirations And Bringing Something Different To Hip Hop [VIDEO]

Cardi B went from a reality star to a No. 1 spot on Billboard for her song “Bodak Yellow.” Cardi B spoke to a group last year about her aspirations and things she wants to do, but who would of though all of her dreams would’ve come true.
Exactly a year ago we had this #blitz meeting with @iamcardib as she was pitching her music and telling us about herself. I just found this clip, it's so revealing and shows how authentic she is to her core which resonated with mass audiences. She never assimilated to be something she wasn't. A year ago she had a modest following but no hits and most doubted her talent. Lots of people had bad things to say about her but she kept fighting for her dreams and this week made history. Her forthcoming music from what I hear will be taking her to another stratosphere. Lesson learned… keep believing in your dreams because no one will fight harder for you than you.
She dropped several mix tapes overtime and although people might not know her for them her fans love her for it. Cardi B spoke about how she raps about everything all girls in the hood think or talk about. Rapping about jewelry, money and things of that sort didn’t interest her. She talks about fighting and not the conscious music some people want to here.
Cardi B said, “There are a lot of talented people out here. People passing out cd’s and no one wants to listen to it.” Her vibe is just different and she continues to show us that hard work really does pay off. Congrats Cardi B on making your dreams come true.
