RSMS: Free College Application Day

Indiana high school seniors will be able to apply to 11 Indiana colleges for free on College Application Day tomorrow Sept. 29.
The following colleges are participating in College Application Day and will have free applications during a specified time.
- Ancilla College
- Anderson University
- Bethel College
- Butler University
- Calumet College of St. Joseph
- Earlham College
- Franklin College
- Grace College
- Hanover College
- Holy Cross College
- Indiana Tech
For more information on admission requirements for these and other school, visit learnmoreindiana.org.
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours