Chris Brown Slated To Perform At Jay Z’s TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert

When TIDAL announced their annual benefit concert, something was a little off about the lineup—specifically, Chris Brown is slated to perform at an event that has Jay Z‘s name all over it. While the two have managed to keep it somewhat cordial over the years, the rumor has always been Hov and Breezy haven’t been on good terms since the latter assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Roc Nation star Rihanna back in 2009.

At the 2011 MTV VMAs Jay Z refused to clap for, or even smile at, Chris Brown after his standout performance. The following year, when Rihanna and Chris decided to rekindle their friendship for a short while, rumor was Jay Z threatened Chris in Brooklyn. “Rihanna and Brown were spotted attending one of Jay-Z’s eight concerts together at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn earlier this month, and the rapper took the opportunity to have a little conversation with Brown. The Sun reports that Hova invited them as a couple to his concert, and warned Brown that he would ‘finish him’ if he ever hurts Rihanna again,” The Huffington Post reported at the time.

There was another incident that made headlines in 2013. Chris used Jay Z’s humble beginnings as a basis for why people should forgive his own dark past.”No disrespect, because I’m a fan, but nobody brings up the fact that he stabbed somebody and sold drugs…he gets a pass,” Chris Brown said about Hov while speaking to Jet magazine. Also in 2013, Chris threw some slight shade at Beyoncé when he tweeted this vine of her dance moves with the caption, “looks familiar. Beyonce, U might as well go ahead and do this collab. JAY might have a problem wit it but this Piru!”

Now, Chris Brown will be performing at an event curated by Jay, so it would seem things are on the up and up. In a press release this week TIDAL announced that the concert, hosted by Angie Martinez, will feature performances from Chris Brown, Jay Z, Cardi B, J. Lo, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Remy Ma, Mack Wilds, Daddy Yankee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chloe x Halle, and more. Hov also tapped Tee Grizzley for a performance after tweeting that the newcomer had the best song out earlier this summer.

What’s more is, it’s all in the name of a great cause. The press release states, “This year’s performers are coming together in an effort to raise awareness and funds for organizations that support relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters, including: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.” “BACARDĺ and TIDAL X: Brooklyn will join Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico by covering the cost of cargo planes desperately needed to transport donated goods (i.e., cleaning supplies, toiletries, canned food, clothing, etc.) to Puerto Rico. Artists will also participate in a public awareness campaign to encourage New Yorkers to donate goods and money to help the people of Puerto Rico recover,” TIDAL adds.

Looks like it’s going to be an amazing night. See you there on October 17th?