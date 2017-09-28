Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Suing Blac Chyna

From The Blast

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claims that Blac Chyna “consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol” on the night of December 14, 2016.

In the lawsuit, there are claims that Blac Chyna called two of his friends on FaceTime and was “carelessly playing with Rob’s gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on.”

Kardashian claims later in the evening, “Chyna lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob with the cord around his neck.” He claims he was able to get away from her, but she “chased” after him and “repeatedly struck him in the head and face.”

Chyna also trashed the house, damaging a television, breaking down a door, damaging the walls, destroying cell phones and smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays, according to the Kardashians’ lawsuit.

Rob tried to escape the house in his Bentley, but “Chyna threw a nearby chair at Rob’s car causing damage to the vehicle and also used a metal rod to injure Rob.”

Kylie is also suing Blac Chyna because it was her house and estimates the damage to the house was in excess of $100,000.

Chyna also terrorized Kylie by “telling her to get tests for sexually transmitted diseases, because Kylie was dating Tyga.”

