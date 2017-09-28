Join Gary With Da Tea & Lori Flowers For This Year’s AIDS Walk Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea and Lori Flowers are participating in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta. You can walk with Gary With Da Tea as a part of his team, Da Tea Sippers, at this year’s walk. If you can’t be there, you can still help by making a donation toward Gary With Da Tea’s fundraising goal!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more and see their excitement about preparing for the walk, in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

