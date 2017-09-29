10 Times Jadakiss Looked Like Someone’s Father

Jadakiss is a hip-hop legend, from songs with B.I.G. to Dave East, he’s one of the best to ever grab a mic. But, on a trip to Dunkin Donuts a kid reminded him that he’s a grown ass man now.

Dude In Dunkin Donuts asked me if I was jadakiss father 😳😂! — JADAKISS (@Therealkiss) September 29, 2017

The 42-year-old emcee was able to laugh it off, but it made us think does the dude in Dunkin Donuts have a point? Here are 10 times Jadakiss looked like someone’s day.

10. The “No, I don’t have games in my phone” Dad

9. The “Your teacher bet’ not tell me no bullshit” dad

8. The “Y’all making too much noise go upstairs” Dad

7. The “look at his only son who made it” dad

6. The “Stay outta grown folks business” dad

5. The “I gotta wake up early tomorrow” dad

4. The “Where you think you are taking my daughter” dad

3. The “Boy! If you don’t stop” look – dad.

2. The “You just going to ask for money, before you say hello” – Dad

1. The Dad Bod Kiss

Also On Hot 96.3: