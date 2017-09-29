Diddy Tops Forbes Highest Paid Hip Hop Artist… Again

Sean “Diddy” Combs is on top of hip hop once again after topping the Forbes Highest-Paid Hip Hop artist of 2017. Diddy checks in with a 12 month earning of $130 million. With investments like Revolt TV, Ciroc vodka, DeLeon tequila, Auqahydrate and of course the Bad Boy Reunion Tour, it’s not wonder why Diddy still reigns.

Coming in second is Drake with an earning of $94 million and Jay-Z rounds out the top 3 with $42 million.

Following Hov are Dr. Dre ($34.5m), Chance The Rapper ($32m), Kendrick Lamar ($30m), Wiz Khalifa ($28m), Pitbull ($27m), DJ Khaled ($24m) and Future ($23m).

