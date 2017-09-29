Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Gucci Mane, Kanye West, & Rickey Smiley! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack and Da Brat were at it again in this Flow & Go! They rapped about everything from Gucci Mane‘s many wins, to hurricane relief efforts, to Kanye West’s next Yeezy Season, to Rickey Smiley‘s Marconi Award, and much more! Check out this exclusive video to watch the fire bars fly in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kevin Hart, Donald Trump, Puerto Rico & More [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Raps About Halle Berry Always Losing Kids In Movies And Da Brat Was On FOX Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]