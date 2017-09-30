O.J. Simpson’s Release May Be Blocked

O.J. Simpon may not be getting out of prison as soon as he thought.

Authorities are taking media coverage into consideration for O.J.’s scheduled release on Monday, TMZ.com reports. The Nevada Department of Corrections officials have said that if his release point near Las Vegas is surrounded by news crews, they will not let O.J. go.

Supposedly, law enforcement is concerned that a prospective media frenzy could be a danger to the former athlete and residents of the surrounding area.

Specifically, authorities are worried that O.J.’s release could inspire a dangerous or potentially deadly chase. “We don’t want another Princess Diana situation,” one police official told TMZ.

Media outlets from all over the world have notified the prison where O.J. is being held that they will be present for his release.

