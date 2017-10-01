Migos’ Offset Takes His Daughter Shopping With Hypebeast

Migos‘ rhymer Offset told HYPEBEAST that he won best-dressed in high school before showing how he’s passing his fashion sense to his daughter.

“Clothes’ always been my main thing, I use to go to school just to be fresh,” Offset tells us as he takes us shopping with his young daughter at Trico Field in New York City.

Here, the budding rap superstar talks more about his fashion upbringing, how his style has evolved over the years, and what brands catch his eye the most these days.

Offset concludes our conversation with a little bit of advice for those high schoolers chasing their own “Best Dressed Award.” “Keep it original, do what you like, do what you feel. Don’t let no one tell you you’re doing something wrong.”

He also talked about why he stopped sagging his pants and listed his favorite designers.

