Via | HipHopDX

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, evidently wants to commemorate his son until the day he dies. He enlisted the help of California-based tattoo artist Money Mike to ink a massive tattoo of Drake’s face on his shoulder as a symbol of his love.

The feelings are mutual. Drake also has a tattoo of his father’s face tattooed on his body that the Toronto superstar got in 2014.

