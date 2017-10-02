Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At 2017 SlutWalk

This past Sunday was Amber Rose‘s third annual SlutWalk in Downtown L.A. The event is used to help put an end to slut shaming and to talk about certain issues women face.

A variety of folks showed up to support including Amber’s BFF Blac Chyna. She definitely turned heads when she strutted down the pavement wearing only a string bikini, bra, and a sparkly netted cover. Various body parts were visible…to say the least. You can check out photos below.

Two Gorgeous ladies & always on point w/their fashion statement! Yes! KedaSings & Blac Chyna! Fabulous! pic.twitter.com/7U19nbLVVI — LaRhonda Hill-Usher (@LaRhondausher) October 1, 2017

Amber Rose showed up in a fun superhero outfit, labeling herself “Captain Save A H*e.” Amber’s ride-or-die bae 21 Savage was there to support as well.

Amber Rose Attends Her SlutWalk As Captain Save A Hoe, 21 Savage Looked Sunken [Photos] https://t.co/P8m9NkjBbq pic.twitter.com/tUMpaMY0Oc — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) October 2, 2017

You can check out some of the other fashion statements from the event below — including one from celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Ready to get my LA slutwalk on! Stand against shaming, gender violence and inequality. #ARSW2017 pic.twitter.com/42d50FhAZy — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 1, 2017

Talk About #Epic Shit! Did y'all join the #CAM4NoShame party?! The BIGGEST Live PARTY On Earth! #ARSW17 A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

Look who I ran into! Fellow #RoseBuds @nikkiallure_mua! #ARSW17 A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

#Word!! #ARSW17 A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

#ARSW17 A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

This lady said she is at #slutwalk to speak out against rape because she experienced it and was afraid to say anything because she was drunk pic.twitter.com/a4GSknmfWD — Alexia Ochoa (@eccunionalexia) October 1, 2017

This is the feminist's version of attending a Trump rally and wearing a MAGA hat. #SlutWalk pic.twitter.com/UmNvoRZl4K — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 1, 2017

So apparently there is a slutwalk going on right now… pic.twitter.com/gNbKv6YGAc — Brittany 💀 (@abitofbrittUS) October 1, 2017

Slutwalk was so much fun today. ❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/W6mGEcc1Ng — Toni Romiti (@toniromiti) October 2, 2017

