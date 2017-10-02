Entertainment
Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At 2017 SlutWalk

And other head-turning photos from the event.

indyhiphop Staff
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

This past Sunday was Amber Rose‘s third annual SlutWalk in Downtown L.A. The event is used to help put an end to slut shaming and to talk about certain issues women face.

A variety of folks showed up to support including Amber’s BFF Blac Chyna. She definitely turned heads when she strutted down the pavement wearing only a string bikini, bra, and a sparkly netted cover. Various body parts were visible…to say the least. You can check out photos below.

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: David Livingston / Getty

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Amber Rose showed up in a fun superhero outfit, labeling herself “Captain Save A H*e.” Amber’s ride-or-die bae 21 Savage was there to support as well.

You can check out some of the other fashion statements from the event below — including one from celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Talk About #Epic Shit! Did y'all join the #CAM4NoShame party?! The BIGGEST Live PARTY On Earth! #ARSW17

A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on

Look who I ran into! Fellow #RoseBuds @nikkiallure_mua! #ARSW17

A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on

#Word!! #ARSW17

A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on

#ARSW17

A post shared by Amber Rose SlutWalk (@slutwalk_la) on

