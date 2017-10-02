Kendrick Lamar Announces European Tour With James Blake

For all the hip-hop fans abroad watching videos of Kendrick Lamar‘s performances wishing they had the chance to see it live, now is the time. Lamar took to his Instagram page to announce a whole slew of new dates for his DAMN. Tour, but now the TDE frontman is venturing to Europe. The last date on Lamar’s US tour was on September 2 in Miami, and will resume with the European dates starting on February 7 in Dublin. This time around, Kendrick will be accompanied by James Blake.

Kendrick’s headlining performance at Coachella earlier this year had everyone talking and made his tour one of the most anticipated this year. Along with his entry on Forbes’ Highest Paid Hip-Hop Artists for 2017, it was said that Kung Fu Kenny gets more than $1 million per show. With the highest selling album of the year, you can’t blame the Compton rapper for getting his money.

Check out all the dates for next year’s DAMN. Tour in Europe:

THE DAMN. TOUR [EUROPE] A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

This is a show you don’t want to miss!

