Rihanna, Barack Obama & More React To Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

The dead terrorist has been identified as #StephenPaddock, authorities said. Paddock, 64, is from Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas and had been known to local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/JuYSaUSDls — BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 2, 2017

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse in the world, another dark cloud of hate hovers over humanity.

On Sunday night, a gunman in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip opened fire on a country music festival, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds of others in yet another fatal mass shooting in America. 64-year old Stephen Paddock, identified as the gunman by police, was later found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — but the damage he’s caused will last a lifetime.

Brother of Las Vegas shooting suspect: Where the hell did he get automatic weapons? He has no military background or anything like that. pic.twitter.com/cbFbULBzOR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

Celebs from all walks of life took to social media to send their condolences to the victims of the deadly massacre and demand gun control:

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.

Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Waking up to this horrible news in Las Vegas is so heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to those who were tragically involved — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 2, 2017

Love and prayers to my family and friends in Las Vegas on this terrible morning — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2017

Praying for the cities after the fact is great but what we really need to be praying for is Gun control. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks…biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear about the horrible tragedy in Las Vegas & my thoughts & prayers to the victims and families-we need gun control now! — Roger Gold (@rogerhgold) October 2, 2017

Gun control will be talked about. Nothing will change. Hundreds will continue to be murdered. The vicious circle has to end, America. This is madness. — Ryan Reynolds (@Reynolds_R) October 2, 2017

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and all those wounded in the horrific Las Vegas shooting. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 2, 2017

The NRA supported the Mulford Act in 1967 to prevent the Black Citizens in California from carrying guns. That's the ONLY time they did that — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 2, 2017

With all the natural disasters happening over the world and the madness taking place in the White House on a daily basis, it’s probably safe to say that the world is going through some sort of emotional cleanse and we just have to ride the wave.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting.