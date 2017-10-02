Entertainment
Rihanna, Barack Obama & More React To Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Prayers up for the world.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse in the world, another dark cloud of hate hovers over humanity.

On Sunday night, a gunman in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip opened fire on a country music festival, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds of others in yet another fatal mass shooting in America. 64-year old Stephen Paddock, identified as the gunman by police, was later found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — but the damage he’s caused will last a lifetime.

Celebs from all walks of life took to social media to send their condolences to the victims of the deadly massacre and demand gun control:

 

With all the natural disasters happening over the world and the madness taking place in the White House on a daily basis, it’s probably safe to say that the world is going through some sort of emotional cleanse and we just have to ride the wave.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting.

 

