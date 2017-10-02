Rihanna, Barack Obama & More React To Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse in the world, another dark cloud of hate hovers over humanity.
On Sunday night, a gunman in a high-rise hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip opened fire on a country music festival, killing at least 50 people and injuring hundreds of others in yet another fatal mass shooting in America. 64-year old Stephen Paddock, identified as the gunman by police, was later found dead on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino — but the damage he’s caused will last a lifetime.
Celebs from all walks of life took to social media to send their condolences to the victims of the deadly massacre and demand gun control:
With all the natural disasters happening over the world and the madness taking place in the White House on a daily basis, it’s probably safe to say that the world is going through some sort of emotional cleanse and we just have to ride the wave.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the Las Vegas shooting.
Every Time President Obama Has Addressed A Mass Shooting In His Presidency
13 photos Launch gallery
1. Fort Hood Shooting – November 5, 2009
Source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images
1 of 13
2. Tucson Shooting – January 8, 2011
Source:Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
2 of 13
3. Aurora Shooting – July 20, 2012
Source:Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images
3 of 13
4. Sikh Temple Shooting – August 5, 2012
Source:Scott Olson/Getty Images
4 of 13
5. Sandy Hook Shooting – December 14, 2012
Source:EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 13
6. Navy Yard Shooting – September 16, 2013
Source:Alex Wong/Getty Images
6 of 13
7. Second Fort Hood Shooting – April 2, 2014
Source:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 13
8. Kansas Jewish Community Shooting – April 13, 2014
Source:Julie Denesha/Getty Images
8 of 13
9. Charleston Emanuel AME Shooting – June 17, 2015
Source:JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 13
10. Chattanooga Recruiting Center Shooting – July 16, 2015
Source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images
10 of 13
11. Umpqua Community College Shooting – October 1, 2015
Source:Steve Dykes/Getty Images
11 of 13
12. San Bernardino – December 2, 2015
Source:Joe Raedle/Getty Images
12 of 13
13. Orlando Pulse Shooting – June 12, 2016
Source:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
13 of 13