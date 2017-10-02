Naturally, everyone changes and evolves over time — but when you’re as big a star as any member of the Kardashian klan, you can afford to transform into a completely different person if you want to.
Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Kris and Rob recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and although they’re still recognizable (depending on who you ask), their metamorphosis from 2007 to now is one for the aesthetic books.
Millions of dollars, dozens of kids and several boyfriends later, check out the Kardashian/Jenners then and now:
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years
1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed.Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. Kim KardashianSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet.Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Kim's Love LifeSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006)Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Kourtney KardashianSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story.Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is single and ready to mingle.Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Khloe KardashianSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years laterSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce.Source:Splash News 11 of 24
12. These days, the rumoured mom-to-be is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.Source:Splash News 12 of 24
13. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007)Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Kendall JennerSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she's the most sought after supermodel in the game.Source:Splash News 15 of 24
16. Kylie JennerSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. But about six years into the show, the rumoured mom-to-be proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family.Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Rob KardashianSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. Rob Kardashian And Blac ChynaSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. Kris JennerSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. Kris and Caitlyn JennerSource:Splash News 21 of 24
22. Kris Jenner and Corey GambleSource:Splash News 22 of 24
23. Bruce JennerSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. Caitlyn JennerSource:Getty 24 of 24
