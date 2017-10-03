Teyana Taylor To Join Season 4 Of BET Basketball Drama ‘Hit The Floor’

Is there anything Teyana Taylor can’t do?

The triple threat already has a new Netflix movie coming our way and now, she’ll be hitting the small screen on a weekly basis next year too. Deadline reports the Harlem native is all set to join former VH1 series Hit The Floor, which will air on Viacom sibling BET moving forward. Hit The Floor follows the fictional basketball drama surrounding the Los Angeles Devils’ professional dance team. The show is currently prepping for its 4th season, according to Deadline, with returning regulars Kimberly Elise, Dean Cain, McKinley Freeman, Katherine Bailess, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe and Brent Antonello. There’s no word on Teyana’s role just yet, but this is the perfect opportunity for the singer-actress-dancer to show off her moves and acting chops as one of the Devil Girls. BET has promised “more scandal, sex, secrets, intrigue and jaw-dropping dance routines, which captured audiences’ hearts,” Deadline states.

Stay tuned for more details on Teyana Taylor joining the cast. This should be a goody.