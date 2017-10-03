Entertainment
‘Something’s Coming:’ The Internet Thinks Jaden Smith Has Predicted Another Natural Disaster

Last night, teen genius Jaden Smith tweeted “something’s coming” and fans began to unravel. People who genuinely believe in the eerie empath that is Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son were desperate to know what’s headed our way. Because if anyone would know, it’s him right?

One fan predicted Jaden sniffed out another natural disaster:

Another was sick and tired of Jaden holding out:

This girl had no idea what Jaden saw coming, but she knew it couldn’t have been the music he’s been talking about:

Because apparently, Jaden’s a…

Things got a little salty:

Then, kind of scary:

But this was the most on point prediction of them all:

