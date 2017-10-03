‘Something’s Coming:’ The Internet Thinks Jaden Smith Has Predicted Another Natural Disaster

Last night, teen genius Jaden Smith tweeted “something’s coming” and fans began to unravel. People who genuinely believe in the eerie empath that is Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son were desperate to know what’s headed our way. Because if anyone would know, it’s him right?

One fan predicted Jaden sniffed out another natural disaster:

Is it another storm? — Jessica Serna (@JessicaMSerna) October 3, 2017

Another was sick and tired of Jaden holding out:

We still on this? Somethings been "coming" for months already — Gerardo (@Gerardo922) October 3, 2017

This girl had no idea what Jaden saw coming, but she knew it couldn’t have been the music he’s been talking about:

It ain't the album tho — Mekhi (@_mekhi__) October 3, 2017

Because apparently, Jaden’s a…

…lyin ass — | Kayla | (@Jaden_VS_Anime) October 3, 2017

Things got a little salty:

if yo daddy really loved you he would get the get down renewed for you… — A (@aleena11_a) October 3, 2017

Then, kind of scary:

Antichrist? We kno — Abel (@kiddfearless) October 3, 2017

But this was the most on point prediction of them all:

