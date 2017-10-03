Experience ‘Blade Runner 2049’ In IMAX 3D!

Blade Runner 2049, tells the story of Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Go check out Blade Runner 2049 this Thursday at the IMAX downtown. Maximize the way you experience a movie with IMAX!

Also On Hot 96.3: