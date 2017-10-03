Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson Wants Spousal Support

R&B singer Keyshia Cole and her ex Daniel “Booby” Gibson revealed their unlikely co-parenting situation on this season’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Despite projecting a positive front, the pair is reportedly at odds with Booby allegedly requesting spousal support and full custody of their son.

According to documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Booby wants financial support from his ex, along with full custody of their 7-year-old son by his namesake.

The pair married in 2011, and recently split September of 2016 after being separated for two years.

No word yet on what prompted Booby’s request, but we’re sure we will see the fallout play out on TV.

