Gary’s Tea: Is Kenya Moore Really Done With RHOA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There are some changes coming to this season of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Kenya Moore seems to be having a tough time staying in producers’ good graces since she’s gotten married, and her future as a cast member isn’t looking too stable. Meanwhile, there is a new addition to the RHOA cast. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

